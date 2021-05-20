Ings Southampton Striker Considered By Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Southampton striker Danny Ings as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes further attacking reinforcements at the end of the season, the Mirror reports.

The Red Devils confirmed the 12-month extension of Edinson Cavani’s contract last week after impressing in his first season in English football.

But with question marks over the likes Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood’s ability to play through the middle, another centre-forward could arrive.

Solskjaer addressed speculation that Cavani’s new contract could stop any other arrivals in that position, saying: “We’re looking to strengthen the squad of course.

“There are many, many, many things you have to consider when you put a squad together.

“I’m not saying that if Eddie [Cavani] stays that means someone else in a forward position won’t come in.”

