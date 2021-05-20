Klopp Thrilled With Impressive Liverpool Comeback In Top-Four Race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it was insane they were now so close to Champions League qualification after the terrible run of form they had at the turn of the year seemed to have scuppered their chances.

A 3-0 win at Burnley courtesy of goals from Roberto Firmino, a career first for back-up central defender Nat Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first of the season lifted the Reds back into the top four for the first time since February.

They are ahead of Leicester by virtue of a goal difference which is four better and third is still up for grabs if Chelsea, a point ahead, stumble at Aston Villa and they beat Crystal Palace.

It is an impressive comeback from two months ago when, for a time, any European football looked beyond them.

“I couldn’t be more pleased. It is not that we took these things for granted,” he said.

“February was the last time we were in the top…