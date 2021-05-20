Moses Joins Spartak Moscow On Permanent Deal

Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow have agreed to sign Victor Moses on a permanent deal from Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

Moses linked up with Spartak Moscow on a one year loan deal last summer with the option to join on a permanent contract.

The People’s Team have now taken the option and will pay €4.5m for the winger according to various sources.

The former Nigeria international spent the first half of last season on loan with Turkish club Fenerbahce, before moving to Inter Milan.

The 30-year-old scored four goals and recorded four assists in the just concluded Russian Premier League season.

Spartak Moscow will compete in the Champions League next season after finishing in second position in the the 2020/21 campaign.

