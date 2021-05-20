Rohr Unhappy With Timing Of Super Eagles-Mexico Friendly

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is frustrated with the timing of his side’s friendly fixture against Mexico as he will be unable to count on the services of his first-team players.

The three-time African champions will take on Mexico on July 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

With majority of his Europe-based stars expected to be on vacation or with their respective clubs in pre-season ahead of the new campaign Rohr is uncertain which team he will line up against the North Americans.

Read Also: Mexico Boss Martino: Super Eagles A Different Rival

The game also comes outside of the FIFA window for international matches.

The German tactician might have to call-up players from the Nigeria Professional Football League for the game.

“To get the Super Eagles in Europe is impossible,” Rohr told ESPN.

“They will all be in pre-season with their clubs. So I will be able only to make selection of players from Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles have another friendly…