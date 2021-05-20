WBO Gives Joshua 48-Hour Deadline To Secure Fury Mega- Fight

Anthony Joshua has been told by the WBO that he has 48 hours to prove that his fight against Tyson Fury can go ahead before he is obliged to face Oleksandr Usyk.

An imminent announcement over a much-anticipated clash between the two British heavyweights had been expected this week, with a date of August 14 in Saudi Arabia believed to be in the diary.

But those plans were thrown into chaos on Monday after an arbitrary judge ruled that Fury must take on Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout before September 15 due to a clause in their contract.

And despite initial hopes that Wilder would accept a lucrative walk-away pay-off the Bronze Bomber appears determined to beat Fury at the third time of asking, much to the huge disappointment of British boxing fans.

This means that Joshua’s likely next opponent is Ukrainian Usyk, and according to Sky Sports the WBO have told Joshua he has just two days if he wants to try to salvage the fight with Fury before he must make plans to take on the…