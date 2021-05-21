Arsenal Submit Offer For Sheffield United Midfielder

Arsenal have already made their first bid to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to a report in England.

Website Football.London is reporting that Arsenal have stepped up their interest in the Norway international with a concrete offer to bring Berge to The Emirates this summer.

The same article states that the Sheffield United starlet is open to a move to Arsenal after the Blades were relegated to the Premier League following a dismal campaign.

According to the same story, Berge would be particularly interested in a move to the north London side if Martin Odegaard stays at Arsenal beyond his current loan spell.

The gooner news report goes on to add that Sheffield United are open to selling the 23-year-old to raise funds this summer after their relegation to England’s second tier.

