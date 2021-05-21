Atletico Madrid In Driving Seat For La Liga Title Live On StarTimes

La Liga’s title-deciding final round will be played this weekend live.

Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid both go into the games with hopes of being crowned champions. Diego Simeone’s side are two points clear at the top and need a win to secure the title against Zinedine Zidane’s squad. Matches will be aired live and in HD on StarTimes.

Surprisingly, only one of the two powerhouses of Spanish football is involved in the nail-biting finish.

Going into the final round of matches, Atlético Madrid are in the driving seat, as they lead their city rivals Real Madrid by two points. Barcelona, who are seven points adrift, no longer have a chance to catch Atlético.

A victory on Saturday for Diego Simeone’s team at Valladolid will see the Colchoneros win their 11th title – and their first since 2014.

A draw or defeat would open the door for Real to repeat last season’s triumph. However, to stand a chance to…