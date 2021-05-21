Chukwueze Returns To Villarreal Training Ahead Europa League Final

Samuel Chukwueze is back in training with Villarreal ahead of the Europa League final against Manchester United, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze was stretchered off in Villarreal’s semi-final clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium early this month.

The club later confirmed he sustained a muscular damage to the quadriceps in his left leg.





The Nigeria international was pictured in training with his teammates on Wednesday an indication that he is in the frame to feature against the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old has scored one goal and provided five assists in 12 appearances in the Europa League this season.

The Yellow Submarines will face Manchester United in the final in Gdansk on Wednesday , May 26.

