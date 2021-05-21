Demi Orimoloye, The Star Who Is Changing Face Of Nigerian Baseball

Nigeria may not be known for producing too many stars of Major League Baseball over the years. The African country’s impact on the sport’s most famous division has been one of quality over quantity. But one young star is aiming to change all that, giving Nigerian baseball fans a reason to cheer.

Demi Orimoloye isn’t yet a household name in the world of sports, but he’s working hard to fix that. The 24-year-old from Lagos is on the books at respected MLB team Toronto Blue Jays, where the coaching staff have him picked for a big future in the game.

Demi comes through the ranks

Demi moved to Canada with his family when he was just 18 months old and lived in Orleans, Ontario. He received a Canadian education and excelled in many sports during his younger years. Demi showed a natural athleticism and fitness that meant he could turn his hand to most sports but seemed to enjoy volleyball and basketball. At one time in his life, he dreamed of taking to the court as a star of the…