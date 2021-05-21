Ex-Arsenal Forward Smith Slams Ajayi For Error Vs West Ham

West Bromwich Albion defender, Semi Ajayi has been urged to step up his game after the Nigerian international committed yet another blunder against West Ham United.

Former Arsenal striker, Alan Smith did not hold back as he blasted Ajayi after a glaring mistake in the first half of the clash against West Ham on Wednesday night.

The Nigerian centre-back had an absolute howler in the early openings of the game at The Hawthorns with his back pass falling woefully short of its intended target.

It allowed Michail Antonio to nip in and bear down on goal, West Brom goalkeeper in an effort to prevent the West Ham striker from hitting a shot conceded a penalty.

Speaking on Sky Sports commentary during the incident, Smith lambasted Ajayi for the role he played in West Brom conceding the penalty. “Nightmare for Ajayi,” he said.

“It was a short back pass, miles short, Johnstone is claiming his innocence but just when you want a solid start, that is nowhere near is it from…