Fury, Wilder Agree Terms For Rematch

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have reportedly agreed terms for their trilogy rematch to take place on July 24 – with promoter Bob Arum saying the contracts will be signed in the coming days.

Both Fury and Wilder have now agreed on the showdown in Las Vegas, after an arbitration court judge ruled the fight must take place – halting plans for Fury’s unification showdown against Anthony Joshua.

That’s according to a report from ESPN, which says the purse for the fight will be split 60-40 in Fury’s favour.



Fury claimed the WBC belt with his victory over Wilder in their rematch in February last year, after their first fight ended in a controversial draw back in December 2018.

The Gypsy King had appeared on course for an all-British unification fight against Joshua this summer, but that has been delayed after a judge ruled that Wilder was entitled to a third fight against Fury.

The trilogy rematch…