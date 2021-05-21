Iheanacho Wins Leicester City Goal Of The Season Award

Kelechi Iheanacho has won Leicester City Goal of the Season award, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho’s superb strike in the 2-1 home win against Crystal Palace was picked as the best at the club’s annual end of the season awards ceremony.

The spectacular goal was also named the club’s best for the month of April.



The Nigeria international volley against Burnley also the won the March award.

The forward has scored 18 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans won the Supporters’ Player of the Year season award. He also scooped the Players’ Player of the Season prize.

