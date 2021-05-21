I’ll Still Be Sad If Arsenal Finishes Seventh In EPL -Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has disclosed that he won’t be happy if the team finished this season’s Premier League in 7th position.

He made this known during a press conference ahead of the team’s last home game against Brighton on Sunday.

Arteta admits seventh place and a pass to the Europa Conference League cannot be classified as success but will try to give Arsenal fans something to cheer by finishing the season above rivals Tottenham.

He said: “We have experienced in the last few years how tough being in the Europa League is with the amount of games and the short turnaround all the time in the Premier League.

“There is a lot of history with teams involved in the Europa League, and the negative consequences that has in the Premier League positions. But we have tried to give it the best possible go, we came a little bit short, but this club has to be in Europe.

“Let’s try to finish as high as possible and then after we will determine, once we are involved, what the best…