Manchester United Favourites To Sign Kamaldeen Sulemana

Manchester United are leading Ajax in the race to sign FC Nordsjaelland forward Kamaldeen Sulemana this summer, Football Insider reports.

The Red Devils recently sent their delegation to hold negotiations with the Danish club over a potential deal for the Ghana international.

It is now reported that they have agreed to meet the £15 million asking price ahead of Ajax, who have offered £12m for the player.

However, there remains a stumbling block over the work permit amid the recent changes made in the post-brexit transfer rules.

Sulemana does not have sufficient points for the permit, but it could be resolved if Denmark move one place up in the UEFA co-efficients.

The teenager could also qualify if he makes another international appearance. This could happen next month, with a friendly scheduled against Morocco.

