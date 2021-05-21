Mikel Wins Top Award At Stoke City

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has bagged a top award at English club, Stoke City.

He has been named Stoke City’s top ball winner for the 2020-2021 season and this comes after he became one of the players behind Stoke City equaling their club record for clean sheets in a single season.

After their season, the club had a total of twenty-one clean sheets, and this meant that they leveled the record set by the Stoke City side that won promotion from this division in 1979.

Fifteen of those twenty-one matches had Mikel being involved. The award rewards players with the highest ball recoveries and this involves the player having the ability to win the ball back for his team.

Read Also: Simy Nwankwo Ready To Evaluate Transfer Offers

He had 266 successful ball recoveries beating competition from his fellow teammates Rhys Norrington-Davies (182), Harry Souttar (174), James Chester (173) and Nick Powell (169).

Days ago, he was in the news as he took to his social media page on…