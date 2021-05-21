Nigeria To Immortalise Iheanacho, Ndidi’s FA Cup Celebrations With Leicester City

Plans are underway by the Federal Government to immortalized Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi over their recent display of the Nigerian flag after winning the FA Cup on Saturday with Leicester City.

Recall that a Youri Tielemans’ thunderous long-range shot was enough to earn the Foxes their first FA Cup title against Chelsea.

In a statement issued by the Director of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, who also doubles as the President of World Crafts Council, stated that such celebration should be immortalized.

He stated that an art competition either in painting, drawing, or printmaking of the players will be initiated for a one-month period which could have mouth-watering prizes like a trip to London.

He stated that there is a need to document, institutionalize and legalize the legacy of Iheanacho and Ndidi

“Beneath the pomp, glitz, and glamour of the European FA final between Leicester City and Chelsea, a uniquely…