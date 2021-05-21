Odegaard Admits Uncertainty Over Arsenal Future

Norwegian Star Martin Odegaard has admitted he ‘doesn’t know’ about his Arsenal future this summer when his loan spell from Real Madrid finishes.

Odegaard has impressed since joining Arsenal in January and his arrival has coincided with the club’s improvement in form.

Over the last 23 games of the Premier League, Arsenal have collected the second most points behind only champions Man City.

The club are thought to be keen on signing the 22-year-old permanently from Madrid, although the club has also been linked with a move for Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia as a possible replacement,

And Odegaard was coy on his future when asked by talkSPORT, ahead of what could his final game for Arsenal against Brighton on Premier League final day on Sunday.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview, Odegaard said: “To be honest, I don’t know what is going to happen.

“I’m focused to finish the season well, then I have some games with the national team and then after that we’ll see…