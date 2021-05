Pinnick Charges Women’s Football Committee To Focus On Grassroots Development

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Thursday mandated members of the Federation’s Women’s Football Committee to reflect deeply and enact policies and strategies that would spur the development of Nigeria women football from the grassroots.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the committee, Pinnick, who was represented by the Member of Executive Committee and Chairman of the Kano State Football Association, Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, noted that Nigeria has remained at the very top of the women’s game in Africa for the past three decades but must now break through into the global elite circle and creditably challenge for honours at that level.

“We know the quality of each and everyone of you and what you are capable of; that is why we have appointed you into this venerable committee. The NFF will give you all the support to meet regularly and come up with policies that will drive Nigeria women football to a higher…