Shoretire Wins Man United’s Young Player Of The Year Award

Shola Shoretire has been named the Jimmy Murphy Manchester United Young Player of the Year for 2020/21.

United made the announcement on their official website on Friday.

Shoretire has been rewarded for his performances, primarily for the Under-23s, although he did make a couple of outings for Neil Ryan’s Under-18s.

He joins an illustrious list of names of previous holders, which includes Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and, more recently, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Shola only turned 17 in February but was top scorer in Neil Wood’s Premier League 2 side with 10 goals.

The Academy product has already made his Premier League debut, in the game against his hometown club Newcastle United at Old Trafford in February, and also appeared in the Europa League clash with Real Sociedad.

Speaking on the award Shoretire said:”It means a lot to me and I’m sure it means a lot to my family as well.

“Especially with…