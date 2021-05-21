Solskjaer Rules Maguire Out Of Europa League Final

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says captain Harry Maguire is set to miss the Europa League final against Villarreal through injury.

Maguire was pictured on Thursday without crutches or a protective boot after damaging ankle ligaments in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on May 9, raising hopes he might be available to face Villarreal in Gdansk on Wednesday but Solskjaer said it is unlikely.

Anthony Martial has also been ruled out but Scott McTominay and Fred should be fit.

Read Also: Arsenal Submit Offer For Sheffield United Midfielder

“He’s walking but it’s a long way from walking to running,” Solskjaer told a news conference of Maguire on Friday.

“To be honest, I don’t think we’ll see him in Gdansk but I’m going to give him until Tuesday night and the last training session to be out there.

“He’s improving but ligaments take time to heal. Anthony is not going be available; Scott and Fred should be OK.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in…