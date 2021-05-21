Waldrum Invites Oshoala, Ordega , 23 Others For Summer Series Tour Of America

Nigeria’s Head Coach, Randy Waldrum has made a provisional list of 25 players for the upcoming Summer Series tour of the United States of America, where the nine-time African champions will play four-time world champions USA, Portugal and Jamaica.

Waldrum has made it known that 23 players will make the trip to the US, meaning two players will be dropped from the provisional squad.

Team captain Asisat Oshoala, fresh from becoming the first African player to earn a UEFA Women Champions Cup gold, tops the list with veteran defender Onome Ebi, youthful goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, midfielder Halimatu Ayinde and forward Rasheedat Ajibade also called. Waldrum has included 10 home-based players in the provisional squad.

Matches will be played at the BBVA Stadium in Houston and at the brand-new, $240million Q2 Stadium in Austin built by the newest club in the Major League Soccer, Austin FC. Both cities are in the State of Texas and the clash between the Super Falcons and the US Women A…