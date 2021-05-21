Why Messi Must Leave Barcelona – Kempes

Argentina World Cup winner Mario Kempes says Lionel Messi should leave Barcelona.

Kempes feels that his compatriot knows that it will be tough for him to win more Champions League titles at Barcelona soon, but stressed that Bayern Munich would not be willing spend big on his wages.

“[Messi] should re-join forces with Guardiola, go to PSG or Bayern Munich,” Kempes told BILD.

“They are the clubs that either have the money or the players to achieve success.

“Bayern directors think with their heads, not with their portfolio and would never pay such a high salary.

“Messi is torn. He is very comfortable in Barcelona, but realises that the chances of winning the Champions League again with Barcelona are few.

“In recent years he has always been eliminated very soon and the club is having great difficulties to build a new winning team due to the financial situation.”

