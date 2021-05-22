Ajayi In Action, Akpeyi Benched As Al Ahly, Kaizer Chiefs Seal S/Final Spot

Junior Ajayi featured as a substitute as Al Ahly secured a place in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League following a 1-1 draw against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

The Red Devils won 3-1 on aggregate after edging out the former champions 2-0 in the first leg.

Ajayi replaced Mohamed Sherif in the 72nd minute.

Yasser Ibrahim put Al Ahly ahead in the 11th minute, while Mosa Lebusa equalised for the home team on the half hour mark.

In another Champions League fixture, Daniel Akpeyi was benched in Kaizer Chiefs’ 3-0 defeat to Simba SC at the Mkapa National Stadium, Dar-es-Salaam.

Kaizer Chiefs however progressed 4-3 on aggregate.

