Ancelotti Backs Iwobi, Everton Teammates To Challenge For EPL Title

Everton Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti is adamant that no matter what happens in the final day fight for Europe, the Toffees will “compete for the first position in the Premier League next season”.

The Meyserside club face the daunting task of requiring victory by a healthy margin at Champions Manchester City on Sunday, to stand any chance of playing in the Europa League.

But Ancelotti says they are “confident” of an upset, by a team he says is on track to fight it out with the big boys next campaign.

“I still believe we are on the right way to fight and compete for the first positions in the Premier League, considering what happened this season,” he said.

“We were really more and more competitive at the beginning of the season. this season confirmed the fact that we were really competitive, above all against the strongest teams in the competition, against…