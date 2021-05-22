Atletico Pip City rivals Real Madrid To This Season Laliga Title 

Atletico Madrid have won the 2020/2021 Laliga season after pipping city rivals Real Madrid to the title on a dramatic final day.

Luiz Suarez was once again the hero as he netted what proved to be the winner in a 2-1 comeback away win against Valladolid on Saturday.

The Uruguayan striker’s goal secured Atletico their 11th title and first topflight achievement since the 2013/2014 season.

Real Madrid’s 2-1 comeback win against visiting Villarreal was not enough as they needed Atletico to lose or draw to clinch the title.

It was not the best of starts for both title contenders as Valladolid took the lead against Atletico on 18 minutes while Real Madrid went behind in the 20th minute thanks to Yeremi Pino goal for Villarreal.

Atletico then turned things around following goals from Angel Correa and Suarez in the 57th and 67th minutes respectively.

Real Madrid also managed to turn…