Awaziem Joins Boavista On Permanent Deal From Porto

Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem has joined Boavista on a permanent transfer from FC Porto, Completesports.com reports.

The versatile defender joined Boavista on loan last summer but the modest side have now triggered the buy-out option for the player.

Boavista paid Porto €5m to secure his services making the Nigeria international the most expensive signing in the history of the club.

Awaziem may yet still leave Boavista with a number clubs in France interested in his services.

The 24-year-old made 27 league appearances for Boavista in the 2020/21 season.

He joined Porto in 2015 and made 10 league appearances for the first team.

Awaziem spent time on loan with clubs in France, Turkey and Spain.

