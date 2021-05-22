CACC: Enyimba Have Mountain To Climb For Victory Over Pyramid

Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba has revealed that Enyimba has a mountain to climb if they are to qualify to the semi-final stages of the CAF Confederations Cup against Pyramid.

The Aba international were hammered 4-1 in the first leg of the competition in Egypt and will host the return leg on Sunday 23, May in Aba.

Recall that the Egyptian club conceded within the opening minute of the match but fought back to claim a comprehensive victory in Cairo.

Ibrahim Adel scored a brace for the hosts who have one foot in the final four.

Reacting to the two-time Champions League winners, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist blamed the lack of communication in the defence for their defeat against Pyramid.

He stated that the team will be difficult for Enyimba to overturn the three-goal deficit against the Egyptian club in the return leg in Aba.

“Lack of communication was the biggest undoing of Enyimba against Pyramid. The defenders…