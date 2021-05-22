Foden Can Be Top Star Like Messi -Gullit

Former Holland star, Ruud Gullit believes Man City’s Phil Foden can become a top star just like Barcelona star, Lionel Messi if he continues to work hard.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Gullit stated that he enjoyed watching the progress of Foden this season.

He said that England international has what it takes to be in the same category as Messi.

He told BBC Sport: “Before, only the big and strong players were the ones that English teams always chose, but now I think they trust more in the small, agile and technical ones. City have given Foden his opportunity and he has shown that he is incredible, that he is in the same category as Messi.

“He is not exactly like Messi as a player, nobody is, but with his height and speed he reminds me a lot of him.

“He’s a wonderful player and I loved watching him.”

