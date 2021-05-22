Kalu Needs Help To Overcome Injury Woes

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has called for total supervision of Samuel Kalu’s mental, medical and sporting well-being at Bordeaux.

Kalu, who was invited for the last rounds of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, failed to honour the game due to reoccurring injuries.

The Bordeaux star has scored two goals in 13 appearances for the Super Eagles since making his debut against Seychelles on September 8.

Rohr in a chat with Girondins4Ever stated that Kalu deserved all the support he needed to overcome his injury crisis. He revealed that being lonely without his family members around him has made life difficult for him in France.

“We had invited him for Nigeria’s last game, and the Girondins told us no, that they needed him to save themselves,” Rohr said, as per Girondins4Ever.

Read Also: Mikel Wins Top Award At Stoke City

“And then he got hurt… They finally sent him to Nigeria anyway, so it was kind of weird.

“Still, the boy has a lot of…