Lagos Rhynos Edge Broncos Havens Male And Female Teams Secure Wins

Lagos Rhynos and the male and female teams of Havens secured wins in the southern conference of the Nigeria Rugby League on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The games, which is the third round of fixtures in the on-going league, took place at the Eagles Club, Surulere, Lagos.

In the first game of the day, Lagos Rhynos edged Broncos 32 points to 20 in a keenly contested affair.

Lagos Havens men’s team outclassed Eko Trinity 70 points to 10 while Lagos Havens female team overwhelmed Rhynos female side 22 points to zero.

Speaking to Completesports.com, captain of Lagos Rhynos Saliu Abdulmalik said his team overcame their opponent due to experience on their side.

“The edge we had over our opponent was as a result of experience because it’s not easy to come from behind to win games so I think that really motivated us.

“Our opponent are good but we are smarter than them as…