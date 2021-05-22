Liverpool Fans Must Cheer Us To Victory Against Crystal Palace -Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has appealed to the fans to help cheer the team to victory against Crystal Palace as they battle for the top-four ticket.

The Reds will be aiming for victory against Palace in a bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League regardless of the outcome of Leicester City and Chelsea’s results against their opponents.

Klopp, who ruined the absence of fans to the team’s dismal showing in the Premier League, stated that their presence will help motivate the players to victory.

“It makes a difference – it affected us 100 per cent because nothing was the same,” he said of the absence of the fans.

“We all need support through life. If it is a positive criticism or a boost we all need that, football especially as it is a sport based on emotion – and that means we were alone. We knew they were there but we were alone.

“So getting 10,000 back is the best news. Let’s go…