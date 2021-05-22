Morgan Leicester Captain To Retire End Of Season 

Leicester City’s skipper Wes Morgan will retire at the end of season after nine hugely successful years at the Club and a career spanning over 750 professional games.

The Foxes made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Friday.

“Wes, 37, has worn the captain’s armband with distinction throughout the greatest era in the Football Club’s history, having lifted the Championship title, the Premier League and the FA Cup since his arrival in 2012.

“His name is written firmly into the history books at Leicester City and he will have the opportunity to continue his association with the Club into the future – adding his invaluable experience to the Club’s operations while shaping his own future pathway in the game. Wes will combine his work with the Club with his role as a member of the PFA Players’ Board, to which he was elected earlier this year.

…