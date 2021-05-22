Nwankwo Nominated For Serie A Forward Of The Year Award

Super Eagles and Crotone striker Simy Nwankwo has been nominated for Serie A forward of the year award, Completesports.com reports.

The award is organised by Get Italian Football News who picked standout performers in a range of categories.

Nwankwo will slug it out with Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne and Luis Muriel of Atalanta in the forward category.

Other categories are Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year, Serie A Defender of the Year, Serie A Midfielder of the Year, Serie A U23 Player of the Year and Serie A Manager of the Year.

The outcome will be decided by the public, who will get a 50% share of the vote, while the other half goes to the members of the Get Italian Football News team who nominated the players.

Nwankwo, whose club Crotone are already relegated to Serie B, currently has 20 goals in Italy’s topflight.

He is currently joint fifth position in the top scorers chart…