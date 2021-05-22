Onuachu Nominated For Belgian Player Of The Year Award

Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu has been nominated for Professional Player of the Year award in Belgium, reports Completesports.com.

Onauchu enjoyed a breathtaking season with KRC Genk scorig 33 goals in 38 league appearances.

Read Also: Okereke Beats Onuachu, Dessers To Belgian League Title As Club Brugge Are Crowned Champions

The 26-year-old is in pole position to win the award which will be a good reward for his superb showing for the Smurfs this season.

The Nigeria international is nominated with Club Brugge’s Noa Lang (16 goals and 11 assists) and Beerschot’s Raphael Holzhauser (16 goals and 11 assists).

The winner of the individual award will be announced on Monday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…