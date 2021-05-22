Patrick Eze Ready To Dump Nigeria For Albania

Nigeria forward Patrick Eze says he is ready to play for the Albanian national team, reports Completesports.com.

Eze, 28, is the top scorer in the Albanian Super League this season with 15 goals from 32 games.

The striker only linked up with Albanian club Kukësi from Al-Ramtha SC of Jordan at the start of the season.

🗣”I have not played any game for Nigeria. If Albania calls me, I am ready to play for Albania,”he said.

Eze, who was born in Kaduna played with Ajiya Babes and Zamfara United, before moving to Ivorian club Africa Sports in 2011.

He has played for different clubs in Serbia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Poland and Jordan.

