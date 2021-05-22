Simy Nwankwo Backs Osimhen To Become Best Striker In The World

Simy Nwankwo has backed his international teammate Victor Osimhen to become the best striker in the world, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen linked up with Napoli from Lille last summer following an impressive campaign with the Ligue 1 club.

The 22-year-old however struggled in his first few months at the club due to injury.

The Nigeria international also tested positive to Covid-19 early this year which delayed his return from injury.

Read Also: Iheanacho Wins Leicester City Goal Of The Season Award

The forward has however bounced back stronger scoring eight goals and providing one assist in his last 14 league outings for the Blues.

“I am curious to see what my compatriot, Osimhen can do ten years from now. For me he is a very strong striker who is destined for an exceptional career,” Nwankwo told Fanpage.

“The Italian championship is perfect for him because he can improve a lot. In my opinion and in a very short time, he can become one of the best around.

‘He is…