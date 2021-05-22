Simy Nwankwo Ready To Evaluate Transfer Offers

Nigeria forward Simy Nwankwo will decide with his family and agent on his next move, reports Completesports.com.

Nwankwo is expected to leave relegated Crotone this summer following a stellar campaign in the Italian top-flight.

The 29-year-old has scored 20 goals in 37 league appearances for Sersi Cosmi’s side this season.



”I don’t know if trains like this pass only once, it could be like this or not,” Nwankwo said in an interview with Fanpage.it.

“But I don’t think so much, if it will happen at the end of the season, we will see, if offers arrive, I will evaluate them with my agent, family and with the club.

“We will decide what is best for everyone, all together. But Crotone is my home, I feel great here and I found an ideal environment and an exceptional warmth.

“And also an effect that gets inside you. I wanted to give these people another…