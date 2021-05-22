Tecno Applauds English Premier League Champions – Manchester City

The 2020-21 Premier League season has seen its ups and downs. It was certainly a challenging year on and off the soccer pitch this season not just for football clubs but for fans and partners as well.

Never the less, both TECNO and Manchester City seem to have found their groove, with TECNO now out-pacing Samsung in Africa and Manchester City having won two competitions – the Premier League and the Carabao Cup and potentially being crowned Champions of Europe on May 29th.

Mr Danni Xu, CMO of TECNO commented on the partnership, “We’ve always admired the spirit of Manchester City, their constant pursuit of excellence, and unwavering “never give up” attitude. This is what TECNO is all about, and we have been fortunate enough to collaborate with such a prestigious club that perfectly embodies our brand spirit and “Stop At Nothing” attitude in constantly bringing the best of contemporary technologies that’s stylishly designed.”

Also talking about…