Tottenham Chairman Levy Keen To Sell Kane To Foreign Club

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly firmly against selling Harry Kane to a Premier League rival this summer and would rather that the England captain moved abroad.

The centre-forward has allegedly told Spurs that he wants to seek pastures new in the upcoming market, and the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move.

According to The Athletic, Kane would prefer to stay in England, with Man City said to lead the race for a player who has scored 32 goals and registered 16 assists in 48 appearances at club level this term.



However, the report claims that Levy does not want to sell the striker to a league rival and would rather that he made the move to another European league.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both said to be admirers of the England international, although the La Liga giants are struggling financially and could…