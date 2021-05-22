We Must Record More Medals In Tokyo

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has tasked the Chairmen, Caretaker Committees of the Olympic Federations on the need for Nigerian athletes to win medals at the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Dare made this known on the backdrop of Bolaji Eniola’s (15 years old) superb victory in the Spanish Para-Badminton games, to become the first Nigerian and African winner of gold medal.

“Eniola’s feat is a morale booster for the youths which validates that Badminton has come to stay as a game, and a gleam of hope that Nigeria will surely record more medals during the upcoming games,” he said.

The Minister, therefore, called on the Chairmen, Caretaker Committees of Federations to be more patriotic in nurturing and training players as well as athletes so that Nigeria can record more successes during the games.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Francis Orbih said that his visit was to present…