Aisha Buhari Cup Debuts As NFF Celebrates 30 Years Of Women’s Football

Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, will celebrate 30 years of women’s. football in Nigeria in September this year with the the First Lady Aisha Buhari cup

Chairperson of the Nigeria Football Federation Women Football development committee, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran who disclosed this in an interview after the inauguration of the committee disclosed that the occasion will also be used to honour and appreciate those who have supported the growth of the game.

“Though women football begun in Nigeria long before 30 years, we decided to use our qualication for the first women’s world cup in 1991 to celebrate the game in Nigeria. It is going to be a very big event to honour all those who helped in lifting the game to enviable height,” Alhaja Omidiran stated.

“Part of the things we planned to use to mark the occasion include a football competition named Aisha Buhari Cup, awards night to appreciate all those who have brought honour to the country…