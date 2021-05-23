Akanbi, Bello Win 2021 NTTF National Championships

Rilwan Akanbi of Atinuke Table Tennis Club conquered some of the best players in the country to emerge men’s singles champion at the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships just as G20’s Fatimo Bello continued her dominance in the women’s singles in the country.

Akanbi, whose inconsistency has dropped his national rating worked his way to the top of the men’s singles after edging out title contenders like Amadi Omeh and Azeez Solanke before finally ending the unbeaten run of Taiwo Mati in the final to emerge as the new national champion.

The former Asoju Oba champion was never considered a title contender having performed poorly at the 20th National Sports Festival in Edo as well at the Aso Cup in Abuja but at the weekend, he put up a good performance to lift the coveted trophy alongside the N250,000 star prize in the men’s singles.

Akanbi had to rally…