Chelsea Facing Possible Points Deduction From English FA

Chelsea are facing the prospect of a points deduction after again being charged with failing to control their players, The Mirror reports.

The Londoners are in the dock for the seventh time in seven years after a brawl broke out towards the end of their 2-1 victory over Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Foxes have also been charged for their part in the fracas, which saw players and coaching staff clash on the touchline following Ricardo Pereira’s challenge on Ben Chilwell.

But Chelsea have previous when it comes to mass indiscipline of their players.

The London club’s record is so poor that they were warned in July 2016 that they faced a points deduction after appealing against a £375,000 fine levied against them for their part in a mass bust-up during a game with Tottenham two months earlier.

Since then, they have been charged twice more with failing to control their…