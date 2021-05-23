FIFA To Consider Possibility Of Hosting World Cup Every Two Years

FIFA will be considering the possibility of holding the World Cup every two years instead of four, for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The body will be launching a feasibility study into the ramifications of such a move after a proposal was brought to light by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) at the annual congress.

The next edition of the World Cup will be played next year in Qatar while the women’s tournament will go ahead in 2023 in Australia/New Zealand.

“We believe the future of football is at a critical juncture. The many issues that football has faced have now been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. It is important to review how the global game is structured, which should include whether the current four-year cycle remains the optimum basis for how football is managed both from a competition and a commercial perspective as well as overall football development,” Goal.com quoted SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal as saying.

