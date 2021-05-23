Iheanacho, Ndidi Miss Out On UCL Qualification As Chelsea Pip Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi once again will not be in the Champions League, after Leicester lost 4-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the campaign as Chelsea and Liverpool picked the two final slots.

Leicester needed to beat Spurs and hope Liverpool and Chelsea slip up in their games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively.

Chelsea lost 2-1 at Villa Park leaving their destiny out of their own hands, but Leicester’s defeat against Spurs meant Brendan Rodgers’ side missed out on European football’s premier club competition by a solitary point.

Also Read: Pyramids Dump Enyimba Out Of CAF Confederation Cup

It leaves the Foxes in the Europa League, where they join West Ham who secured a sixth-placed finish by beating Southampton 3-0 at the London Stadium.

Spurs win will see them feature in the inaugural Europa Conference League following their seventh place finish.

Last season’s champions Liverpool secured qualification for the…