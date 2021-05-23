Kano Pillars Confirm Musa For Away Trip Vs Katsina United

Kane Pillars have confirmed Ahmed Musa will feature in Sunday’s (today) away trip to Katsina United, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 22 encounter will take place at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Musa made his debut since rejoining the Sai Masu Gida in the 1-0 home win against bottom club Adamawa United last weekend.

Read Also: CAFCC: Enyimba Can Overturn First Leg Deficit Vs Pyramids- Iwuala

The Super Eagles captain set up Rabiu Ali for the decisive goal 10 minutes from time.

“In another development, Media Officer of the club, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa confirmed that @NGSuperEagles captain, @Ahmedmusa718 would feature in the match but goalkeeper, Joshua Enaholo will be absent through Malaria related illness and will be replace by Ghanaian Idrissu Ibrahim,” the club tweeted on Saturday night.

Kano Pillars occupy second position on the NPFL table with 40 points from 21 games.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140%…