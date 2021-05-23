Liverpool, Leicester City Favourites To Make Top-Finish Ahead Of Chelsea -Tuchel

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel believes Liverpool and Leicester City are on the driving sit to finish above his team in the fight for top-four.

Tuchel made this known in a press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa, the last for the season.

Recall that a victory for the Blues will automatically seal qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League ahead of Liverpool and Leicester City.

“It’s a completely different set-up – an away game with away fans against a strong Aston Villa side who play without any pressure. So it’s a very big challenge but we’re up for it.

“The supporters will have the same affect for their side. It’s an advantage for them, it makes things absolutely more difficult, no doubt about it, but it’s so much nicer and such a different game to play with spectators.

“We know that it increases the challenge, increases the…