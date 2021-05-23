Messi Drops Hint Over Barcelona Future

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has hailed the club’s “special” Copa del Rey triumph amid intense speculation surrounding his next career move.

As it stands, Messi has played his final game in Barcelona colours with his contract due to expire in just over a months’ time, and Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain still being linked with a move.

La Blaugrana’s Champions League dream ended in the last-16 stage and they could only muster a third-placed finish in La Liga, but the Argentine has nonetheless spoken positively of the club’s Copa del Rey win, fuelling speculation that he could remain in Catalonia.



Speaking to Diario Ole, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner said: “The truth is that the recent Copa del Rey was special due to the period we were in, the club has gone a couple of years of not having a great time due to different results and titles.

“Because it is a very young dressing room, with a lot of people,…