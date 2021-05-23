Ndidi, Iheanacho In Final Push For UCL Slot; Iwobi Eyes Europa Berth

Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and their Leicester City teammates will hope that a win over Tottenham Hotspur in the last fixture of the season on Sunday afternoon, will be enough for them to finish inside the Premier League top four and secure one of the Champions League places.

The Foxes had, for long spells, looked certain of a Champions League position for next term, but they are now up against it heading into what is set to be a fascinating final day of Premier League action.

The recently crowned champions of the FA Cup, side are currently fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool and just one point behind third-placed Chelsea, meaning that it is still all to play for.

Also Read: UPDATE: Atletico Pip Real Madrid To Laliga Title

A win for Liverpool over Crystal Palace would almost certainly be enough for the Reds to make the top four due to their superior goal difference.

This means that Leicester will need Jurgen Klopp’s side to…