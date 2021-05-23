NPFL: Kano Pillars Secure Top Spot; MFM Pip Lobi Stars

Kano Pillars moved to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League after a 1-1 away draw against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Rabiu Ali gave Pillars the lead from a free-kick in the 26th minute.

Ahmed Rasheed however equalised for the hosts eight minutes later.

Pillars top the table with 41 points from 22 games.

Nasarawa United moved to fourth position following a comfortable 3-1 home win against Heartland in Lafia.

Aliyu Abdullahi netted a brace for Nasarawa United with Martins Owolijah scoring the other goal.

Chijoke Akuneto reduced the deficit for Heartland five minutes from time.

Rivers United dropped to fifth position after they were held to a 0-0 draw in Port Harcourt by Abia Warriors.

At the Agege Stadium, Imeh Atobasi scored the decisive goal as MFM defeated Lobi Stars 1-0.

Plateau United recorded the biggest win of the day thrashing Wikki Tourists 4-1 at the New Jos Stadium.

Ibrahim Mustapha put…